Man accused of groping at least 2 women on subway since mid-July

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the man accused of groping at least two women on the subway since mid-July. 

According to police, the man grabbed a 26-year-old woman's buttocks and ran off at the Eighth Avenue and 23rd Street station in Chelsea on Aug. 23. 

He's also accused of grabbing a 25-year-old woman at the Sixth Avenue and 23rd Street station on July 19.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on September 2, 2023 / 10:23 AM

