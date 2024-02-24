NYPD: Man accused of forcibly kissing 15-year-old girl on subway

NYPD: Man accused of forcibly kissing teenager on subway

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man accused of forcibly kissing a 15-year-old girl on a subway in Queens.

It reportedly happened on the L train at the Halsey Street station back on Feb. 9.

According to police, the man pushed the teen to the ground, then forcibly kissed her and inappropriately touched her again.

The man also stole the girl's cellphone, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.