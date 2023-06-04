Watch CBS News
Man accused of beating senior citizen during argument in Fordham Manor

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A search is underway Sunday for a man accused of beating a 68-year-old man in the Bronx

Police said the suspect was arguing with the man Thursday night before he punched him in the face and body. 

It happened near Valentine Avenue and East 194th Street in Fordham Manor. 

EMS treated the man at the scene for minor injuries. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

June 4, 2023

