Man, 36, shot to death outside deli in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Police said the victim was 36 years old, but his name has not been released. 

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in front of a deli at Nostrand and Gates avenue.

Police said the victim was shot in his torso after an argument. 

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on June 21, 2023 / 10:23 AM

