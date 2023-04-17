Man, 32, slashed and robbed aboard 1 train on Upper West Side

NEW YORK - A subway rider was slashed and robbed overnight in Manhattan.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on the 1 train near 103rd Street on the Upper West Side.

The 32-year-old victim told police the suspect cut his hand and thigh after he refused to hand over his cash.

Police said the suspect took $40 before running away at the 125th Street stop.

The victim got off at 137th Street and called police. He is now in stable condition at Harlem Hospital.

Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.