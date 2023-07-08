Mamaroneck declares emergency due to rodent infestation
MAMARONECK, N.Y. -- Mamaroneck's village manager has declared an emergency due to an infestation of rodents.
Traps and other methods are being used to deal with an increase in small rodents in the Washingtonville and Fenimore industrial area.
Town officials say the infestation could create health and safety issues if left untreated.
The emergency will remain in effect until Aug. 6.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.