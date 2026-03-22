Malik Monk's late scoring flurry helps the Kings hold off Nets 126-122

Malik Monk scored 10 of his 32 points in the final five minutes, Devin Carter made a pair of clutch free throws with 6.6 seconds remaining and the Sacramento Kings held off the Brooklyn Nets 126-122 on Sunday night.

Monk made seven 3-pointers and went 9 for 9 from the line to help the Kings (19-53) end a two-game skid.

Carter had 16 points and five rebounds, but it was his two free throws in the final seconds that were crucial.

The Nets (17-54) had one final possession, but Nolan Traore stepped out of bounds and turned the ball over. The play was reviewed and upheld.

Kings rookie Maxime Raynaud had his 16th double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Precious Achiuwa added 14 points and 15 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan finished with 10 points and eight assists.

Ben Saraf scored 22 points for the Nets, who have lost seven straight. Ziaire Williams had 18 points and Traore finished with 17.

The Kings led 108-105 when Monk heated up. He made a pair of 3s and then sank two free throws in the final minutes.

Monk's two free throws gave the Kings a 123-120 lead before he fouled Traore on the next possession. Traore made both free throws with 9.5 seconds left before Carter was fouled by Drake Powell and made a pair of free throws to clinch the Kings first win at home against the Nets since Dec. 11, 2023.

Arkansas coach John Calipari, who coached Monk in college at Kentucky, sat courtside. Arkansas plays in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament next week in San Jose, about 80 miles south of Sacramento.

Up next

Nets: At the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Kings: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.