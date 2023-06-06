Major water main break forces road closure in Ramapo, Rockland County

RAMAPO, N.Y. -- Crews are working on a major water main break in Ramapo, Rockland County.

The breach has forced the closure of Grandview Avenue between Wesley Chapel and Spook Rock roads in the village of Wesley Hills.

Veolia Water New York and Orange and Rockland Utilities were on site to address the problem.

The main has since been shut off.

The roadway is expected to be closed for repair work until further notice.