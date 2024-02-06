Watch CBS News
Major Deegan Expressway closed to northbound traffic following truck fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx. 

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near 225th Street, causing the truck to burst into flames. 

So far, there's no word on any injuries. 

Northbound lanes are closed, and drivers should use the Henry Hudson. Southbound lanes remain open. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

February 6, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

