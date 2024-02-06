Major Deegan Expressway closed to northbound traffic following truck fire
NEW YORK -- A truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.
At least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near 225th Street, causing the truck to burst into flames.
So far, there's no word on any injuries.
Northbound lanes are closed, and drivers should use the Henry Hudson. Southbound lanes remain open.
