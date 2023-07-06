Watch CBS News
Main branch of New York Public Library evacuated after trash cans set on fire in front of building

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Emergency responders are on the scene after multiple trash cans were set on fire outside the main branch of the New York Public Library

The fires were reported on the sidewalk at 41st Street and Fifth Avenue outside the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building at 9:44 a.m. 

No injuries were reported. The building was evacuated as a precaution. 

FDNY and NYPD personnel are investigating. Police are canvassing for surveillance video since the fires appear to have been intentionally set. 

First published on July 6, 2023 / 11:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

