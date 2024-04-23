CBS2

Mahsa Saeidi, a four-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and licensed attorney, joined CBS News New York as an investigative reporter in March of 2024.

The former Brooklyn prosecutor is thrilled to return home and help make a difference in her community.

If you have a problem, story idea or comment for Saeidi, click here to send her an email.

She isn't afraid to ask the toughest questions to hold the powerful accountable.

Follow @MahsaWho on X.

While working in Tampa, Florida, Saeidi provided extensive coverage of the state's property insurance crisis.

In 2022, Saeidi exposed a massive backup leaving thousands of families without food assistance. Saeidi pressed the state's leadership until Florida brought in hundreds of workers, fixing the backup.

She also chronicled Florida's response to the pandemic, pushing for the release of critical information about the spread of the virus.

As a former prosecutor, Saeidi is passionate about covering issues related to crime and injustice.

Before moving to Florida, Saeidi spent nearly four years in Nevada.

Saeidi is licensed to practice law in NY. She was born in Iran. She studied Pre-Med Biology at the University of Virginia and received her law degree from Brooklyn Law School.