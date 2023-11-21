Mahmoud Musa sentenced to 7 years in 2021 antisemitic attack on Joey Borgen

NEW YORK -- It was a dramatic day in court for the sentencing in a brutal 2021 antisemitic attack that was caught on video.

A judge on Tuesday sentenced one of the suspects to seven years in prison, prompting an outburst from his family.

Mahmoud Musa's family criticized the judge after she issued the sentence, which includes five years of supervised release.

Video of the 2021 attack shows Musa and others macing, kicking, punching and beating Joey Borgen with crutches at 47th Street and Seventh Avenue. Borgen was wearing a yarmulke and on his way to a pro-Israel rally.

Before sentencing, Musa apologized to him and the Jewish people and claimed he didn't mean to attack Jews.

"If you're going to go attack me in the street because I'm wearing a yarmulke, shout antisemitic slurs at me, and then after the fact celebrate what you did, I don't think you're remorseful," Borgen said.

Pre-sentencing, Musa said the current Israel-Hamas war "breaks my heart. I hope we can exist peacefully."

The Manhattan district attorney asked for six and half years in prison, but the judge increased that to seven, citing a recent pending charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a Rikers correction officer.

"It's a good precedent to be set on what happens if you try to attack someone for their faith," said Amy Borgen, the victim's mother.

"It's not only, as he alluded to, Jewish blood is cheap. Nobody's blood is cheap. Everybody needs to be defended," added Steven Fink, the victim's attorney.

Supporters, including strangers turned friends, wore "Justice for Joey" hats.

"Seeing the rise in antisemitic hate crimes in this city, in this country, specifically since Oct. 7, all the more reason I wanted to be here today, to see justice served," Jewish activist Lizzy Savetsky said.

Waseem Awawdeh, who hit Borgen with a metal crutch, was sentenced previously to a year and a half in prison, and Faisal Elezzi, who punched him, was initially given three years' probation, but then was sentenced to 60 days in jail on a drug charge.

The Manhattan DA said in a statement, in part, "Musa was held accountable for his role in repeatedly assaulting a Jewish man," adding, "Borgen continues to suffer from significant trauma and pain. I hope he continues to heal."

"I'm satisfied with the outcome. Two brought down, two to go," said Barry Borgen, the victim's father.

Two other defendants in the case will be sentenced Dec. 18.

Joey Borgen's attorney said he is also filing a civil lawsuit for the attack.