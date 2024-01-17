Magician Joshua Jay stops by to show off some tricks from his new show at Carnegie Hall

Entertainment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A magician never reveals his secrets, but we're joined by a real life magician who's in the studio to show them off.

Joshua Jay is a performer and lecturer whose new show "Look Closer: A New Magic Show," is coming to Carnegie Hall.

He stopped by to show us some tricks and explain what to expect. 

The performance hits Carnegie Hall on Jan. 31, then Jay will be performing at the Mastercard Midnight Theater through February. 

Click here for tickets and more information. 

First published on January 17, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

