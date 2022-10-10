Madonna's TikTok video has fans discussing whether or not she came out as gay

Madonna performs at Terminal 5 to kick off Pride weekend

NEW YORK - Did Madonna just come out?

The 64-year-old posted a video on TikTok that shows her holding a pair of underwear with the caption "If I miss, I'm Gay." She then tosses the underwear towards a can, and misses.

It sparked plenty of comments.

"Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her," wrote one person.

"We are witnessing herstory," wrote another.

"Did Madonna just come out? And I'm witnessing it in real time??" another viewer asked.

Madonna has long been a champion of gay rights and causes. She was honored in 2019 with the Advocate for Change Award by GLAAD, which celebrated her three decades of advocacy.