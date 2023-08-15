Madonna announces new dates for postponed "Celebration Tour" concerts at Madison Square Garden

Rescheduled dates announced for Madonna concerts at Madison Square Garden

Rescheduled dates announced for Madonna concerts at Madison Square Garden

Rescheduled dates announced for Madonna concerts at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK -- New dates have been announced for Madonna's postponed "Celebration Tour" concerts at Madison Square Garden.

The tour was postponed in June after she was hospitalized in New York after suffering from a bacterial infection.

She was originally supposed to perform at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 23, 24, 26 and 27.

The concerts have been rescheduled for Jan. 22, 23 and 29.

Fans with tickets to the Aug. 27 concert will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a performance at the Barclays Center on Dec. 16. For more information, click here.

The North America leg of the tour will kick off at the Barclays Center on Dec. 13 and 14, as previously scheduled.