Madison Square Garden's operating permit up for 5-year extension

MSG's operating permit up for 5-year extension

NEW YORK -- Madison Square Garden is expected to receive a five-year extension for its operating permit Thursday.

New York City Council's Land Use Committee unanimously approved the plan last month. The Garden's 10-year operating permit expired in July.

As part of the agreement, the Council is expected to require MSG to develop a transportation management plan.

The MTA, Amtrak and NJ Transit say the arena's current operations are incompatible with renovations at Penn Station.