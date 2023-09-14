Madison Square Garden's operating permit up for 5-year extension
NEW YORK -- Madison Square Garden is expected to receive a five-year extension for its operating permit Thursday.
New York City Council's Land Use Committee unanimously approved the plan last month. The Garden's 10-year operating permit expired in July.
As part of the agreement, the Council is expected to require MSG to develop a transportation management plan.
The MTA, Amtrak and NJ Transit say the arena's current operations are incompatible with renovations at Penn Station.
