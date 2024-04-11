Sensory room opens at Madison Square Garden with help from Yankees star Aaron Judge, wife Samantha

NEW YORK -- Yankees captain Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha, helped create a new sensory room at Madison Square Garden.

The couple partnered with the nonprofit KultureCity to make the inclusive space, featuring adjustable lighting, calming visuals and comfortable seating.

It aims to help guests with sensory processing needs, as well as those who use wheelchairs.

"We're just hoping now other families that usually are a little afraid to maybe go out and, you know, have those experiences, they can have those same experiences with their families. If it's their young kids, young adults, we just want them to enjoy this space and, you know, create memories like we have," Judge said.

The Aaron & Samantha Judge Sensory Room is located on the ninth floor suite level. Visitors do need to visit a guest experience booth to be escorted to the room.

Guests can also get sensory bags containing special badges, fidget tools, noise-canceling headphones and more at the Guest Services Office.

Radio City Music Hall has also partnered with KultureCity to offer sensory bags to guests.