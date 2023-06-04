Watch CBS News
Madison Square Garden & Penn Station are no longer compatible, transit systems say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Madison Square Garden is no longer compatible with Penn Station, according to a new report from the MTA, Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT.

After being open for more than half a century, the transit systems now say the arena poses "severe constraints on the station that impede the safe and efficient movement of passengers."

This comes as the Garden's operating permit expires in July.

On Wednesday, the City Planning Commission will hold a hearing on whether the permit should be extended.

