Watch CBS News
Local News

"Madden NFL 23" removing CPR touchdown celebration in wake of Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Madden NFL 23" removing CPR touchdown celebration
"Madden NFL 23" removing CPR touchdown celebration 00:25

NEW YORK -- A touchdown celebration imitating CPR is being removed from the popular "Madden NFL 23" video game.

The game's creator, Electronic Arts, made the decision in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest

EA Sports said it will release a software update in the coming days. 

Mimicking CPR has been a popular touchdown celebration in the NFL.

Hamlin is recovering at home after being hospitalized for more than a week. He spent days sedated and on a ventilator at a hospital in Cincinnati. 

It's not clear when Hamlin will play football again. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 11:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.