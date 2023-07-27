Watch CBS News
Madame Tussauds debuts new Beyoncé wax figure at the Edge observation deck

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Just in time for her tour's stop at MetLife this weekend, Beyoncé is on full display high in the sky over New York City.

Madame Tussauds debuted its new wax figure of the superstar at the Edge observation deck in Hudson Yards.

The outfit is inspired by what Beyoncé wore during her 2018 Coachella performance.

Beyoncé will perform at MetLife this Saturday and Sunday as part of her Renaissance Tour.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 7:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

