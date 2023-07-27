Madame Tussauds debuts new Beyoncé wax figure at the Edge observation deck

Madame Tussauds debuts new wax figure of Beyoncé ahead of MetLife concert

Madame Tussauds debuts new wax figure of Beyoncé ahead of MetLife concert

Madame Tussauds debuts new wax figure of Beyoncé ahead of MetLife concert

NEW YORK -- Just in time for her tour's stop at MetLife this weekend, Beyoncé is on full display high in the sky over New York City.

Madame Tussauds debuted its new wax figure of the superstar at the Edge observation deck in Hudson Yards.

The outfit is inspired by what Beyoncé wore during her 2018 Coachella performance.

Beyoncé will perform at MetLife this Saturday and Sunday as part of her Renaissance Tour.