Watch CBS News
Local News

MAD About Jewelry pop-up opens Wednesday at Museum of Arts and Design

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Jewelry pop-up opens in Columbus Circle
Jewelry pop-up opens in Columbus Circle 04:24

NEW YORK -- If you're looking for new earrings or necklaces to change up your look, an exciting pop-up starts Wednesday.

It's called MAD About Jewelry at the Museum of Arts and Design in Columbus Circle. 

We spoke with director and curator Bryna Pomp and two designers, Sara Barbantia and Zoe Sherwood, for a sneak peek of what to expect. 

The pop-up runs through Saturday. 

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 10:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.