Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals held at Herald Square

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rehearsals for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Rehearsals for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 00:34

NEW YORK -- Macy's is kicking off a busy Thanksgiving week. 

The first of two rehearsals for the Thanksgiving Day Parade was held Monday. 

Performers gathered at Herald Square and tried to stay warm. 

The cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" now know what it's like to sing and dance out in the cold. 

Another rehearsal is scheduled on Tuesday before the parade begins Thursday morning on the Upper West Side. 

We'll be there as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons get inflated! Watch our "Thanksgiving Eve Celebration" Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. streaming on CBS News New York

First published on November 22, 2022 / 12:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

