Macy's unveils holiday window displays in Herald Square

NEW YORK -- Macy's flagship store in Herald Square unveiled its iconic animated holiday window displays Thursday.

This year's displays celebrate the magic of friendship with Tiptoe the reindeer as she enjoys activities with her friends, Polar Bear and Penguin.

"The theme this year is 'Give Love,' and we follow the journey of our Tiptoe, our lovable Tiptoe the reindeer, with her friend and her favorite holiday themes, so each window represents something that they love to do together," Macy's Windows National Director Manuel Urquizo said.

Macy's popular Santaland, featuring the one-and-only Santa Claus, will open to the public on Nov. 24.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 10:30 PM EST

