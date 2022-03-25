Watch CBS News

Macy's Flower Show set to dazzle visitors with more than 15,000 flowers

By Cindy Hsu

/ CBS New York

This year's Macy's Flower Show focusing on energy, bold modernism 01:50

NEW YORK - The Macy's Flower Show kicks off this weekend.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu gives us a sneak peek at this beautiful sign of spring.

Spring has sprung at Macy's Herald Square. Outside, the windows along Broadway are filled with bursts of color, and the message of love. 

screengrab-00007.jpg
CBS2

"This year you can expect to be just overwhelmed by color and fragrance and just the overwhelming sense of springtime. It's going to be so impactful as soon as you enter the doors," said Kathleen Wright, Macy's production director. 

This year, the flower designs focus on energy and bold modernism, so you'll see lots of colorful geometric shapes and mirrors.  Once the show kicks-off and is fully installed, you'll see designs created by students from FIT, the Fashion Institute of Technology.

"We have five incredibly talented students who have fashioned fashion designs based off of, and inspired by, this year's flower show," Wright said. 

Everywhere you look you'll find flowers and plants.

screengrab-00004.jpg
CBS2

Will Coss is the executive director of the Macy's Flower Show, and pointed out some of the surprise elements, like beautiful red roses tucked into a star of a giant size Macy's bag. 

It takes nearly a year to plan the Flower Show, and the team has been working for the last week and half and through the night, installing every gorgeous element.

"Over 15,000 flowers. Over 2,000 hours to get us to this point," Coss said. "Our floral designers, horticulturalists, landscape designers - it's really a team effort." 

You'll find more than 60 species of flowers and lots of spots to take fun pictures. 

The Macy's Flower Show opens to the public on Sunday March 27th and runs for two weeks through April 10th.

Cindy Hsu
cindy-hsu.png

Cindy Hsu is an Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter who has been at CBS2 News since 1993. Her passion is sharing stories about children, seniors, education, adoption, animals and mental health awareness.

First published on March 25, 2022 / 6:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.