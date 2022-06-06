Watch CBS News
Local News

Macy's announces details for 4th of July fireworks in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Taps Across America" honoring the fallen on Memorial Day
"Taps Across America" honoring the fallen on Memorial Day 02:27

NEW YORK -- With Fourth of July less than a month away, we're learning new details about the big celebration in New York City. 

The 46th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will light up the sky around 9:25 p.m. over the East River. 

Macy's says it will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges between East 23rd and East 42nd streets. 

CLICK HERE for more details.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 10:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.