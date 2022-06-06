Macy's announces details for 4th of July fireworks in New York City

"Taps Across America" honoring the fallen on Memorial Day

NEW YORK -- With Fourth of July less than a month away, we're learning new details about the big celebration in New York City.

The 46th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will light up the sky around 9:25 p.m. over the East River.

Macy's says it will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges between East 23rd and East 42nd streets.

