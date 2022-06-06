Macy's announces details for 4th of July fireworks in New York City
NEW YORK -- With Fourth of July less than a month away, we're learning new details about the big celebration in New York City.
The 46th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will light up the sky around 9:25 p.m. over the East River.
Macy's says it will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges between East 23rd and East 42nd streets.
CLICK HERE for more details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.