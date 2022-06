Crews getting ready for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

NEW YORK -- We're just a few days away from the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, and they're getting ready.

Crews started setting up the 96,000 pounds of pyrotechnics Wednesday.

The fireworks will launch from five barges in the East River around 9:25 p.m. Monday.

Macy's says this year's spectacular will be bigger than ever before.