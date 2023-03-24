Macy's 48th annual flower show blooms this weekend in Herald Square

NEW YORK -- Spring is here, and there's another sign of the season.

The Macy's 48th annual flower show is this weekend.

This year's show will take the public on what Macy's calls a dreamlike city in the sky.

In partnership with Dior, thousands of flowers used for Dior's signature fragrances will be on display.

The show kicks off Sunday at Macy's flagship location in Herald Square and will run through April 10.