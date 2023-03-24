Watch CBS News
Macy's 48th annual flower show blooms this weekend in Herald Square

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Spring is here, and there's another sign of the season. 

The Macy's 48th annual flower show is this weekend. 

This year's show will take the public on what Macy's calls a dreamlike city in the sky. 

In partnership with Dior, thousands of flowers used for Dior's signature fragrances will be on display. 

The show kicks off Sunday at Macy's flagship location in Herald Square and will run through April 10. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 7:09 AM

