Police: 82-year-old slashed with machete, pepper-sprayed in unprovoked attack in Lower Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect arrested in machete attack in Lower Manhattan
Suspect arrested in machete attack in Lower Manhattan 00:24

NEW YORK -- An 82-year-old man was injured after allegedly being attacked by a woman wielding a machete in Lower Manhattan.

It happened Wednesday morning outside MTA headquarters.

Police say a 20-year-old woman slashed the man in the head with the machete, then pepper-sprayed him in an unprovoked attack.

The woman was arrested at the scene.

Police say she has seven prior arrests beginning back in March.

September 7, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

