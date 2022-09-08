Police: 82-year-old slashed with machete, pepper-sprayed in unprovoked attack in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- An 82-year-old man was injured after allegedly being attacked by a woman wielding a machete in Lower Manhattan.
It happened Wednesday morning outside MTA headquarters.
Police say a 20-year-old woman slashed the man in the head with the machete, then pepper-sprayed him in an unprovoked attack.
The woman was arrested at the scene.
Police say she has seven prior arrests beginning back in March.
