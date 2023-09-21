Lustgarten Long Island Walk For Pancreatic Cancer Research set for Oct. 1
NEW YORK - We all know someone affected by pancreatic cancer.
Now, CBS2 and Lustgarten Foundation are joining forces, because we're #BetterTogether.
It's part of our commitment to community through our #BetterTogether campaign.
On Oct. 1, walk with us for pancreatic cancer research. Help us transform this illness into a curable disease. Our own Jennifer and Elle McLogan are emceeing the event at Jones Beach State Park.
Be a force for progress at the Lustgarten Walk for Pancreatic Research.
CLICK HERE for more information.
