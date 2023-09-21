Watch CBS News
Contests & Promotions

Lustgarten Long Island Walk For Pancreatic Cancer Research set for Oct. 1

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Lustgarten Long Island Walk For Pancreatic Cancer Research
Lustgarten Long Island Walk For Pancreatic Cancer Research 00:15

NEW YORK - We all know someone affected by pancreatic cancer. 

Now, CBS2 and Lustgarten Foundation are joining forces, because we're #BetterTogether. 

It's part of our commitment to community through our #BetterTogether campaign.   

On Oct. 1, walk with us for pancreatic cancer research. Help us transform this illness into a curable disease. Our own Jennifer and Elle McLogan are emceeing the event at Jones Beach State Park. 

Be a force for progress at the Lustgarten Walk for Pancreatic Research. 

CLICK HERE for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 12:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.