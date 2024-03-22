Lustgarten Foundation's NYC Walk for Pancreatic Research set for April 21, 2024

NEW YORK - Be a force for progress at the Lustgarten Foundation's New York City Walk for Pancreatic Research.

Help inspire hope by walking with us April 21, 2024.

Together we can transform pancreatic cancer into a curable disease.

The schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m. Event village opens

9:30 a.m. Walk begins

The walk starts at Pier 84, Hudson River Park, at 555 12th Avenue.

For more information including how to register or to make a donation, CLICK HERE.