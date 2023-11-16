Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research holds annual symposium

NEW YORK -- The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research held its annual "Seeing Beyond" symposium this week.

Renowned scientists presented their latest research on detection and surveillance, as well as interception, of early pancreatic cancer.

"We've found we can actually increase significantly the amount of stage one cancers from about 5% to almost 39% in this cohort. This is really unheard of. We also minimized the number of metastatic diseases, and we actually increased the number of dissectable cancers when they're under surveillance," said Dr. Marcia Canto, with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

