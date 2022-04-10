Watch CBS News

Lustgarten Foundation holds annual walk to raise money to fight pancreatic cancer

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Walk for pancreatic cancer research held on West Side 00:45

NEW YORK -- The Lustgarten Foundation held its annual walk Sunday to help fight pancreatic cancer.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis and John Dias emceed the event as walkers gathered at Pier 84 on the West Side.

Watch: Donations make a difference

Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Walk: Donations make a difference 03:22

Participants made their way to Chelsea Piers and back for the full 2.4 mile route. All of the proceeds will go to funding pancreatic cancer research.

"I'm walking for my friend Emily. We lost her in August," participant Linda Avery said. "Lustgarten and their research helped keep her alive for five years."

Watch: Defeating a "cruel disease"

Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Walk: Defeating a "cruel disease" 02:53

"We want the doctors to be able to say, 'Yes, but.' 'Yes, you have it, but yes, we have a cure,'" said Michael Muzyk, president of Baldor Specialty Foods.

CBS2 is a proud media sponsor of this walk.

Watch: Team raised more than $50,000

Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Walk: Team raised more than $50,000 02:33

According to Lustgarten's website, nearly $336,000 was raised by Sunday's event.

Watch: Getting the "critical" message out

Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Walk: Getting the "critical" message out 04:02
First published on April 10, 2022 / 7:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

