Lustgarten Foundation holds annual walk to raise money to fight pancreatic cancer

NEW YORK -- The Lustgarten Foundation held its annual walk Sunday to help fight pancreatic cancer.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis and John Dias emceed the event as walkers gathered at Pier 84 on the West Side.

Participants made their way to Chelsea Piers and back for the full 2.4 mile route. All of the proceeds will go to funding pancreatic cancer research.

"I'm walking for my friend Emily. We lost her in August," participant Linda Avery said. "Lustgarten and their research helped keep her alive for five years."

"We want the doctors to be able to say, 'Yes, but.' 'Yes, you have it, but yes, we have a cure,'" said Michael Muzyk, president of Baldor Specialty Foods.

CBS2 is a proud media sponsor of this walk.

According to Lustgarten's website, nearly $336,000 was raised by Sunday's event.

