Korean pop star Luna will make Broadway debut in new musical "KPOP"
NEW YORK -- South Korea's Luna, one of the world's biggest recording stars, will make her Broadway debut in the new musical "KPOP" this fall.
"KPOP" tells the story of international superstars putting everything on the line for a one-night only concert.
The musical's upcoming Broadway premiere was announced Wednesday at the Korean Cultural Center New York in Midtown.
"Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life," Luna said.
"KPOP" will make its home at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
It's set to begin previews on Oct. 13, and opening night is planned for Nov. 20.
