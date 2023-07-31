Luis Severino serves up stinker in big spot, Yankees drop series to Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run first inning for Baltimore, and the Orioles went on to a 9-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

The Orioles led 6-0 before they even made an out against Luis Severino (2-5), and they took two of three in the weekend series. The win kept Baltimore 1 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay atop the AL East. The Yankees are 3 1/2 behind the last playoff spots in the American League after missing a chance to gain on Houston and Toronto.

Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson hit consecutive singles to start the bottom of the first, and Anthony Santander followed with an RBI double. Ryan O'Hearn then doubled home two more runs.

After a walk to Austin Hays, Frazier hit a drive to right field that gave the Orioles a six-run lead after six batters. Rutschman added an RBI single to make it 7-0.

Severino gave the Yankees a couple of scoreless innings after that but was pulled in the fourth after a run-scoring double by Henderson and an RBI single by O'Hearn made it 9-2.

Severino allowed nine runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings as his ERA rose to 7.49.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer couldn't make it through five innings, so Mike Baumann (8-0) was credited with the win. After Baltimore's big first inning, Kremer retired Kyle Higashioka on a bases-loaded grounder for the third out of the second.

Jake Bauers homered leading off the third for New York, then hit an RBI double in the fourth. Harrison Bader hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 9-3.

Rutschman had three hits and a walk.

Anthony Rizzo had five of New York's 18 strikeouts at the plate.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Star slugger Aaron Judge had the night off after homering Saturday in his second game back from a toe injury.

UP NEXT

The Yankees return home to face Tampa Bay on Monday night. Domingo Germán (5-7) starts for New York against Tyler Glasnow (4-3).

The Orioles play at Toronto, with Baltimore's Kyle Gibson (9-6) up against Chris Bassitt (10-5).