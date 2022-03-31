Retired NYPD officer injured in Lower Manhattan subway stabbing
NEW YORK -- A retired NYPD officer was injured in a subway stabbing in Lower Manhattan.
It happened Wednesday afternoon on the northbound 2 train platform at the Wall Street station.
Investigators say the officer is expected to be OK after suffering a small slash on the arm in what they believe was an unprovoked attack.
The suspect has not yet been caught.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.