Retired NYPD officer injured in Lower Manhattan subway stabbing

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A retired NYPD officer was injured in a subway stabbing in Lower Manhattan.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on the northbound 2 train platform at the Wall Street station.

Investigators say the officer is expected to be OK after suffering a small slash on the arm in what they believe was an unprovoked attack.

The suspect has not yet been caught.

First published on March 30, 2022 / 10:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

