2 rescued after personal watercraft accident in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Two people were rescued after a crash involving a personal watercraft in Lower Manhattan on Saturday evening.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. near Battery Place and Vesey Street.
Officials say a Jet Skier collided with someone in the water. At that point, one person was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, officials say both FDNY and NYPD divers were then deployed into the Hudson River to search for a second missing person.
After about three hours, a second person was rescued and taken to a local hospital.
Many of the details remain unclear, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
