2 rescued after personal watercraft accident in Lower Manhattan

By Thalia Perez

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two people were rescued after a crash involving a personal watercraft in Lower Manhattan on Saturday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. near Battery Place and Vesey Street.

Officials say a Jet Skier collided with someone in the water. At that point, one person was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, officials say both FDNY and NYPD divers were then deployed into the Hudson River to search for a second missing person.

After about three hours, a second person was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Many of the details remain unclear, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

First published on May 21, 2022 / 11:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

