Woman shot in arm while sitting inside vehicle on Lower East Side

Woman shot in arm while sitting inside vehicle on Lower East Side

Woman shot in arm while sitting inside vehicle on Lower East Side

NEW YORK -- Police say a woman was shot in the arm Saturday while sitting inside her car on the Lower East Side.

It happened on Orchard Street just before 7 p.m.

Sources say the 28-year-old was not the intended target.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.