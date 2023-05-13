NYPD: Gunman shot man in stomach on Lower East Side

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the stomach on the Lower East Side.

It happened at 1st Avenue and East 1st Street just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, 35, was shot in the stomach. Police did not immediately release his name.

Police said they're looking for a man who was wearing a number 38 basketball jersey.

