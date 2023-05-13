Watch CBS News
NYPD: Gunman shot man in stomach on Lower East Side

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the stomach on the Lower East Side

It happened at 1st Avenue and East 1st Street just before 4 a.m. Saturday. 

The victim, 35, was shot in the stomach. Police did not immediately release his name. 

Police said they're looking for a man who was wearing a number 38 basketball jersey. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

