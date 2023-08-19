Police: Man shot in leg at Lower East Side basketball court
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting on the Lower East Side.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at a park near Grand and Forsyth streets.
Police say a 26-year-old man was on the basketball court when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
