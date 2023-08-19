Watch CBS News
Police: Man shot in leg at Lower East Side basketball court

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting on the Lower East Side.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at a park near Grand and Forsyth streets.

Police say a 26-year-old man was on the basketball court when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 5:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

