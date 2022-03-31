Watch CBS News

Police: Man shot in chest on Lower East Side

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was shot in the chest on the Lower East Side on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Madison and Montgomery streets.

Investigators say after the shooting, the victim drove his car, with its back window blown out to 34th Street, and flagged down an ambulance.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

There's no word yet on the shooter or what prompted the violence.

