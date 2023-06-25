18-year-old shot, killed outside smoke shop on Lower East Side
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed overnight on the Lower East Side.
Police said the victim collapsed in front of a smoke shop on Rivington Street after getting shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting.
So far, no arrests.
