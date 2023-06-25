Watch CBS News
18-year-old shot, killed outside smoke shop on Lower East Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed overnight on the Lower East Side

Police said the victim collapsed in front of a smoke shop on Rivington Street after getting shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday. 

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting. 

So far, no arrests. 

CBS New York Team
First published on June 25, 2023 / 8:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

