Lower East Side intersection renamed "Beastie Boys Square"

NEW YORK -- An intersection on the Lower East Side is now known as Beastie Boys Square.

The corner of Ludlow and Rivington streets got the official renaming this weekend.

Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz were on hand for the event.

The intersection was featured on the cover of the group's second album, "Paul's Boutique."

