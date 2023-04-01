NYPD: Man claimed to be police officer during armed robbery on Lower East Side
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer then robbed someone at gunpoint on the Lower East Side.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on March 19.
Police say a 23-year-old man was driving a sedan on Ludlow Street when someone entering a parked Range Rover SUV swung the door open, striking the victim's vehicle.
That individual then allegedly began hitting the hood of the 23-year-old's vehicle, claiming the 23-year-old had hit his SUV.
Police say when the 23-year-old tried to exchange information with the individual, the individual took a picture of the 23-year-old's driver's license but refused to produce his own ID.
The individual then allegedly said he was a police officer and demanded the 23-year-old give him money.
Police say the 23-year-old got back into his vehicle and drove off, but the individual followed him, pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and pulled out a gun, demanding money.
The victim then went to a nearby bank, withdrew $200 and gave it to the suspect, who drove off.
The victim was not hurt.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
