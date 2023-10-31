New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina appointed assistant deputy mayor for Public Safety

NEW YORK -- New York City's embattled Department of Correction commissioner is getting a transfer.

The mayor's office announced Tuesday that Louis Molina, who has been running Rikers Island for the last 22 months, will now serve as the assistant deputy mayor for Public Safety.

During his tenure as correction commissioner, there were numerous reports of inmate deaths and poor conditions at rikers.

There have also been calls for an outside receiver to be appointed.

The mayor's office did not name a replacement for Molina.