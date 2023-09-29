Lotería Loca premieres Monday on CBS

Get ready for the season premiere of LOTERÍA LOCA, a new game show inspired by Lotería, the traditional Latin bingo game!

Hosted by Jaime Camil, each episode features two players going head-to-head choosing cards that can either add up to big prizes or reveal wild challenges. Each first-place player moves on to compete for the ultimate cash prize of $1 million on the series premiere!

Lotería Loca airs Monday, Oct. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Music icon, Sheila E. serves as the series band leader!

Live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs*