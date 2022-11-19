Passenger accused of causing disturbance on LOT Polish Airlines flight arriving at JFK Airport
NEW YORK -- A passenger is accused of causing a disturbance on board an LOT Polish Airlines flight arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Video from inside the cabin shows police boarding the plane after it landed safely around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The passenger who captured the video said a man tried to storm the cockpit.
Other passengers helped the flight attendants to subdue the man.
He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Authorities are looking into the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.