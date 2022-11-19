Watch CBS News
Local News

Passenger accused of causing disturbance on LOT Polish Airlines flight arriving at JFK Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Plane lands safely at JFK after passenger disturbance on board
Plane lands safely at JFK after passenger disturbance on board 00:30

NEW YORK -- A passenger is accused of causing a disturbance on board an LOT Polish Airlines flight arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Video from inside the cabin shows police boarding the plane after it landed safely around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The passenger who captured the video said a man tried to storm the cockpit.

Other passengers helped the flight attendants to subdue the man.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Authorities are looking into the incident.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 11:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.