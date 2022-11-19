Passenger accused of causing disturbance on LOT Polish Airlines flight arriving at JFK Airport

Plane lands safely at JFK after passenger disturbance on board

Plane lands safely at JFK after passenger disturbance on board

NEW YORK -- A passenger is accused of causing a disturbance on board an LOT Polish Airlines flight arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Video from inside the cabin shows police boarding the plane after it landed safely around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The passenger who captured the video said a man tried to storm the cockpit.

Other passengers helped the flight attendants to subdue the man.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Authorities are looking into the incident.