Looking for a new job in the new year? Career coach says start networking now

NEW YORK -- Career experts say now is the time to network if you're looking for a new job in the new year.

Executive Coach Liz Bentley spoke with us to share some tips to set yourself up for success.

"Number one to set yourself up for success -- recognize that there are opportunities out there. Number two, get your resume ready and in place, because you really want to have something on hand ready to put out. And don't just use ChatGPT in that resume, make it sound organic and everything that's all about you," she explained. "Then, always practice... We really believe you want to practice a lot of your language before you bump into people -- what you're going to say, what you're going to talk about, how you're going to present yourself and everything around that."

She also talked about timing and how to approach your boss for a promotion.

