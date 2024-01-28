Watch CBS News
Longtime New York City public servant Paul Vallone dies at age 56

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A longtime public servant for New York City was being remembered Sunday.

Former Queens City Council member Paul Vallone died this weekend at the age of 56.

Vallone was currently serving as the deputy of city's Department of Veterans.

He left behind a wife and three children.

There was no immediate word on the cause of death.

Mayor Eric Adams was among city officials to share a message on social media, saying, "It was an honor to serve alongside him, and I know New Yorkers will join me in keeping the Vallone family in your hearts today."

First published on January 28, 2024 / 7:27 PM EST

First published on January 28, 2024 / 7:27 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

