Longtime New York City public servant Paul Vallone dies at age 56

NEW YORK -- A longtime public servant for New York City was being remembered Sunday.

Former Queens City Council member Paul Vallone died this weekend at the age of 56.

Vallone was currently serving as the deputy of city's Department of Veterans.

He left behind a wife and three children.

There was no immediate word on the cause of death.

The borough of Queens and our entire city mourn the loss of Paul Vallone, a true public servant and New Yorker. A true son of Queens, he upheld a family legacy through his service in the armed forces, the New York City Council, and the New York City Department of Veterans… pic.twitter.com/s4TSRrDYG4 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 28, 2024

So very sorry to here about Paul Vallone. It was a pleasure to serve with him. He was even able to disagree with a pleasant smile.



There was a time when you could have disagreements with humanizing discourse



He represented that to the fullest



Rest In Peace 🙏🏿 https://t.co/6Z3Xb9bWft pic.twitter.com/ePONa7EqWB — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) January 28, 2024

Mayor Eric Adams was among city officials to share a message on social media, saying, "It was an honor to serve alongside him, and I know New Yorkers will join me in keeping the Vallone family in your hearts today."