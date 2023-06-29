Long Island's Pride Patrol showing up to spread love at school and library boards

HAPPAUGE, N.Y. - As Pride month nears its end, a group of volunteers plans on continuing their fight -- spreading love, loudly.

Pride Patrol, which is organized by the LGBT Network, is a group of 200 people made up mostly of parents of LGBTQ+ kids. They're trying to promote visibility at Long Island school and library board meetings to ensure they're safe havens for children. Also, when it's called for, they organize protests.

"Our LGBTQ youth need the safe spaces in school to not just simply exist, but they need to be able to live," said David Kilmnick, president of LGBT Network.

The group formed last year after the Smithtown Library banned LGBTQ+ books from a children's display. Pride Patrol was a driving force in reversing that restriction.

"We have been very successful because, really, what we have been bringing to the forefront is the majority of voices on Long Island," said Kilmnick.

This year, they're fighting back again after a Connetquot High School teacher was told by the district to take down a Progress Pride Flag from her classroom wall. They told the teacher the flag made a student "uncomfortable."

Connetquot Central School District Superintendent Dr. Lynda G. Adams sent the following statement:

"The district is aware of the mixed perspectives surrounding the display of the Progress Pride flag displayed in a classroom. Schools must remain neutral and safe learning spaces for all students and staff and while we respect individual personal beliefs, the classroom is not the appropriate setting to express these views, especially if they create a disruption to the educational environment. Any materials or conversations that violate this mission are prohibited within our schools."

Gov. Kathy Hochul is now investigating to see if the district broke any laws, and the LGBT Network is suing the school.

Parent volunteers say if they stay home and do nothing, hate wins.

"If we show up with love in our hearts and joy and celebration and, yes, are louder with our love, then I think it's going to make a big difference," said Erin Gambino-Russo, Pride Patrol volunteer from Farmingdale Village.

"These kids in schools, they may not have a means to speak out," said Jennifer Molloy, Pride Patrol volunteer from East Yaphank. "They may not even have supportive families."

Years-long research indicates LGBTQ+ youth lack access to safe spaces and often feel rejected.

According to the Trevor Project, only 55% of LGBTQ kids find their schools to be LGBTQ-affirming and only 51% of transgender and non-binary kids find their schools to be gender-affirming.

Paul Sagliocca has a transgender daughter, which is why he joined Pride Patrol.

"These are wonderful people," said Sagliocca of Port Jefferson Station. "These are true people and they are living their true life and being made to be scapegoats"

Volunteers say with next year being an election year, they're going to be busier than ever.

"We already know the rhetoric out there about these cultural wars," said Kilmnick. "We are going to double the size of Pride Patrol."

The goal is to have representation at all 127 Long Island school districts.

CLICK HERE for more information.