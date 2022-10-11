Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million in knockoff designer items

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: LI woman arrested with $40 million in fake goods
Police: LI woman arrested with $40 million in fake goods 00:46

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. -- A Long Island woman is accused of duping customers with thousands of knockoff designer items -- from Gucci, to Louis Vuitton, to Chanel and Prada.

Nassau County Police say 31-year-old Lindsay Castelli shipped fake goods all over the country from Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Smithtown. 

Police went undercover for 18 months and discovered Castelli's store contained more than $40 million in these fraudulent dupes, all being printed in-house. 

"Simple $10 sweatshirt, you put the Chanel brand on it, it sells for $5,300. A $10 sweatshirt with a counterfeit sticker -- $5,300," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters. 

Castelli is charged with trademark counterfeiting. She's due in court next month. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 12:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.