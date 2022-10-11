Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million in knockoff designer items

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. -- A Long Island woman is accused of duping customers with thousands of knockoff designer items -- from Gucci, to Louis Vuitton, to Chanel and Prada.

Nassau County Police say 31-year-old Lindsay Castelli shipped fake goods all over the country from Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Smithtown.

Police went undercover for 18 months and discovered Castelli's store contained more than $40 million in these fraudulent dupes, all being printed in-house.

"Simple $10 sweatshirt, you put the Chanel brand on it, it sells for $5,300. A $10 sweatshirt with a counterfeit sticker -- $5,300," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters.

Castelli is charged with trademark counterfeiting. She's due in court next month.